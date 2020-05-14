Hotter’N Hell team explains decision behind canceling in-person ride

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For the first time in 39 years, Wichita Falls will not see thousands of riders through the street for the highly anticipated Hotter’N Hell Hundred bicycle event.

The annual centennial bike race that brings thousands of people to the Wichita Falls area and millions of dollars to the local economy has been forced to change due to COVID-19 concerns.

“This is absolutely the first time in 39 years that we’ve had to do something other than having our event on Hotter’N Hell weekend,” Hotter’N Hell Hundred Executive Director Chip Filer said.

The big event known to promote unity, health and support for the bike community will not take place in true fashion, but all is not lost.

“We felt that for the interest of the riders, the volunteers and the citizens of the community that the best thing to do would be to go virtual,” Filer said.

For the thousands of riders and spectators, the Hotter’N Hell Hundred team came up with an idea where participants can safely ride or run their HHH events, respectful of social distancing, in their own hometowns.

Sandy Fleming, head of Hotter’N Hell’s dirt events, said this just gives them ammunition to go full steam ahead toward the 40th anniversary in 2021.

“I really can’t imagine it’s gonna be such a problem next year, we’ll have the personal protective equipment if we need it, we’ll have vaccines,” Fleming said

But this change of plans will have a huge financial impact on the organization.

“It’s really going to hurt the community, if you realize Hotter’N Hell normally brings somewhere between $5.5 million and $8 million into the Wichita Falls community, and that’s not gonna be there,” Filer said.

Despite the lack of an in-person bicycle event, the entire Hotter’N Hell team hope riders near and far will bike at home.

To help support Hotter’N Hell, riders who have already registered are being encouraged to donate their registration fees.

More details for that as well as how to defer your payment to 2021 can be found here.

Filer said you can start as soon as Friday.

For details on how to register and take part in the virtual event, click this link.