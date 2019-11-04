OKLAHOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — A law that will allow Oklahomans to carry guns without a license went into effect Friday.

House bill 2597 allows Oklahomans who are over the age of 21 to carry a firearm without a permit.

Governor Stitt signed it back in February, and opponents have been fighting to stop the law from going into effect ever since.

County Judge Don Andrews said the lawsuit does not show a need for an injunction, but the suit is still going forward.

State Representative Jason Lowe, said his legal team would file an appeal with the state supreme court.



Lowe said, “all we’re asking for is training and a permit which is the current law to remain in place. We’re going to continue to fight this dangerous law. We want to protect the citizens of Oklahoma.”

Don Spencer with the Oklahoma 2nd amendment association, said, “we’re really pleased with the court ruling today. Obviously, the state had approved this, the governor had approved this, the judge was just consistent with that action and we are thankful for that.”

The law will remain in effect unless the state supreme court decides to issue an injunction.