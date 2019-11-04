House bill 2597 allows Oklahomans who are over the age of 21 to carry a firearm without a permit

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — A law that will allow Oklahomans to carry guns without a license went into effect Friday.

House bill 2597 allows Oklahomans who are over the age of 21 to carry a firearm without a permit.

Governor Stitt signed it back in February, and opponents have been fighting to stop the law from going into effect ever since.

County Judge Don Andrews said the lawsuit does not show a need for an injunction, but the suit is still going forward.

State Representative Jason Lowe, said his legal team would file an appeal with the state supreme court.

Lowe said, “all we’re asking for is training and a permit which is the current law to remain in place. We’re going to continue to fight this dangerous law. We want to protect the citizens of Oklahoma.”

Don Spencer with the Oklahoma 2nd amendment association, said, “we’re really pleased with the court ruling today. Obviously, the state had approved this, the governor had approved this, the judge was just consistent with that action and we are thankful for that.”

The law will remain in effect unless the state supreme court decides to issue an injunction.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Fast Food Emergency: 911 Call Ends With Happy Meal Delivery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fast Food Emergency: 911 Call Ends With Happy Meal Delivery"

VITA Volunteers needed

Thumbnail for the video titled "VITA Volunteers needed"

Wichita and Archer County Chase

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wichita and Archer County Chase"

Birthdays 11-4-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays 11-4-19"

OK Open carry injunction

Thumbnail for the video titled "OK Open carry injunction"

Oklahoma mass prison release

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oklahoma mass prison release"

Annual coat drive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Annual coat drive"

Wichita and Archer Co. deputies reportedly involved in chase

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wichita and Archer Co. deputies reportedly involved in chase"

Semi accident under investigation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Semi accident under investigation"

Evangel Temple pastors celebrate 20 years in Wichita Falls

Thumbnail for the video titled "Evangel Temple pastors celebrate 20 years in Wichita Falls"

Yajaira Garcia death anniversary

Thumbnail for the video titled "Yajaira Garcia death anniversary"

Fleeks' murder trial given new date

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fleeks' murder trial given new date"