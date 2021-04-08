House Bill 3306 to increase transparency in long-term care facilities if passed

Nursing homes will possibly be looking at new guidelines If Texas legislators pass House Bill 3306.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Nursing homes will possibly be looking at new guidelines If Texas legislators pass House Bill 3306.

If passed by both the house and the senate, nursing homes will be required to disclose certain information as it relates to the outbreak of any contagious diseases in the facilities.

State Representative James Frank said this comes after many residents said they were not receiving information about their loved ones about the spread of COVID-19.

“Most nursing homes do a great job and obviously there’s always some bad actors out there, this is giving much more consistency again of what information you’re supposed to report, making sure that it doesn’t violate HIPPA,” Frank said.

Frank said this is just requiring transparency not specific to the person but from the facility.

This bill was heard last week in house, it has not yet been passed.