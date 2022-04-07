WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita Falls Fire Department said they are investigating after battling an early morning blaze at a residence on Jacqueline Road for the second time this year.

According to WFFD Fire Marshal Cody Melton, fire fighters responded to a call around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 7, 2022 for a structure fire in the 3100 block of Jacqueline Road.

Melton said when crews arrived, they found two structures on fire.

According to Melton, the fire was upgraded to a two-alarm fire and more manpower was sent to contain the fire.

Melton said the first house that caught fire had been on fire before earlier this year.

According to Melton, the fire spread to the house next door, catching the garage on fire, and that crews were able to hold the fire to the garage and carport area of the second house.

Authorities said no one was in the first house. Red Cross was called for two people in the second house, but they said no occupants or firefighters were injured.

Melton said the first house was considered a total loss before this fire and the second house sustained about $25,000 damages to the exterior.

WFFD officials said the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as they become available.