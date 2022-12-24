WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls firefighters battled a structure fire in the 1700 block of Beverly Drive Friday night.

According to the fire investigator, the call came in around 10:15. They found smoke coming from the rear of the house and worked quickly to contain the blaze. No injuries were reported and the cause is under investigation. The American Red Cross was called to assist. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest.