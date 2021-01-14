House of Eagles ceremony honors 14 boy scouts with eagle scout rank

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Northwest Texas Council of Boy Scouts of America held its annual House of Eagles ceremony in Wichita Falls tonight, and amid a global pandemic, 14 boys earned their eagle scout badges.

The council couldn’t have been happier to extend the organization’s highest-ranking badge to a group of boys who didn’t let any obstacle stand in their way.

For boy scouts like Carson Deal, nothing beats the feeling of crossing the finish line.

“All I can say is that it helps a lot. If you want to do it, go for it. It helps a lot with college applications, job applications. It feels really good once you get finished,” Deal said.

A boy scout since first grade, Deal said that he never could have imagined the added challenges COVID-19 would add to the already rigorous amount of work required to earn an eagle badge.

“I was only able to get one other scout out to help me build it. So it mainly was just me and my dad,” Deal said.

Creating and building a soil-free hydroponic garden for River Bend Nature Center in Wichita Falls is just one of the many projects he and the 13 other boys completed on their road to eagle scout.

Scout Master Matt Simmons said, “Eagle Scout award involves several years of service. And work on different rank requirements which include anything from hands-on activities including camping cooking, first aid. Things of that nature.”

Scout Master Simmons said its a testament their character and dedication.

“I’m very proud of these fourteen young men because they persevered. In the face of the challenges covid 19 presented them with,” Scout Master Simmons said.

And why they are now among the select few.

Since its inception in 1911, only 2.5 million Eagle Scout badges have been awarded. For perspective, that’s only 4% of boys who have joined the organization.