House of Mercy Enterprises in danger of closing

OLNEY (KFDX/KJTL) — The House of Mercy Enterprises is one of three faith-based drug and alcohol treatment facilities in the state, but after the pandemic, the center is in danger of having to close their doors for good.

Assistant Director of House of Mercy Kimberly Smith said she’s a walking testimony that their program does work, and some much needed help from the community is needed to make sure they can continue helping others.

“I get to give back to the very place that saved my life,” Smith said.

Smith understands first-hand the impact House of Mercy Enterprises can have on the life of someone needing them most.

“Me and my husband came here with our son, and we never looked back,” she said. “We’re from Austin; this place saved our lives.”

The faith-based non-profit provides a year-long program in a safe place for people suffering with addiction and hoping to rebuild their life.

Smith, who is now the assistant director, and Angela Lockard, also a graduate of the program, says she takes pride in being able to offer this resource to the community.

“What the program offers here is change in all areas,” Lockard said. “It’s not just getting clean or sober or whatever your thing is that you chase; it’s not just getting away from that. It’s changing everything about you.”

The program has over two dozen residents and has a 90% success rate, but officials say dealing with the effects of the pandemic has put them in a tough financial position.

“A lot of people got hit pretty hard this last year, which in turn makes it harder for people to donate if they just don’t have it,” Smith said.

Donations are at an all time low, so the center is asking for support so they are able to continue serving the community and fulfilling their mission.

Smith said, “Our goal is to make this a lasting program that eventually will have a whole group of graduates that go on to keep going and maybe open up their own place one day.”

Lockard said that having gone through the program, she can attest to its importance: “This place has been monumental in bringing our family back together.”

“I love seeing these residents, the light in their eye they get when they realize that their life doesn’t have to be hopeless anymore,” Smith said. “Their future is bright.”

Smith wants the community to know that every donation, big or small, means the world to them: “We just want to have more, so we can give more.”

Smith and Lockard said they want to continue using their Christian platform to empower people for years to come.

You can visit their website here. Donations can be made directly thorough the website or on their Facebook page here.