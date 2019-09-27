House OKs task force to combat opioid trafficking in US

Local News

by: Morgan Wright

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The House has nearly unanimously approved a bill to form a task force dedicated to combating the opioid crisis nationwide.

The bill – sponsored by Congressman Jim Langevin, D-Rhode Island, – creates a Joint Task Force to Combat Opioid Trafficking.

Langevin said the nation must continue to find new ways to battle the opioid crisis.

“The fallout from it – over 47,000 people died in 2017 alone because of an opioid overdose,” Langevin said.

The legislation, according to Langevin, would allow agencies to work together in their battle against drug traffickers.

“We want to make sure that what Customs and Border Protection knows is being shared with the postal service, and that’s being shared with our private carriers like UPS and FedEx,” Langevin explained.

The bill would direct the Department of Homeland Security to work more closely with other agencies on the federal, state and local level to stop the flow of dangerous drugs into the United States.

Langevin said the task force would also involve the state department and the justice department in efforts to find the sources of illegal drugs.

His bill had strong support from both sides of the aisle.

“The joint task force approach to the opioid epidemic is effective because it fosters information sharing and exchange between all relevant stakeholders to combat the opioid epidemic,” Congressman Mark Green, R-Tennessee, said.

Green joined all but one member of the House in supporting the bill. He said the legislation is a step in the right direction.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Fashion Night Out 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fashion Night Out 2019"

Magic Massage Parlor Bust

Thumbnail for the video titled "Magic Massage Parlor Bust"

21st annual march for Jesus

Thumbnail for the video titled "21st annual march for Jesus"

College admissions scam

Thumbnail for the video titled "College admissions scam"

Birthdays 9-27-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays 9-27-19"

Little girl meets trooper who saved her life

Thumbnail for the video titled "Little girl meets trooper who saved her life"

Flu Season is almost here

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flu Season is almost here"

UPDATE: Man arrested following standoff in WF

Thumbnail for the video titled "UPDATE: Man arrested following standoff in WF"

MSU enrollment numbers down, retention rate increases

Thumbnail for the video titled "MSU enrollment numbers down, retention rate increases"

Joseph Robeson announces candidacy for Justice of the Peace Precinct 1, Position 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Joseph Robeson announces candidacy for Justice of the Peace Precinct 1, Position 1"

Alzheimer's Association invites Texomans to walk for a cause this weekend

Thumbnail for the video titled "Alzheimer's Association invites Texomans to walk for a cause this weekend"

Silent sinus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Silent sinus"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News