House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announces impeachment inquiry into President Trump

by: Associated Press and WFXRtv.com Digital Desk

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (WFXR/AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) announced Tuesday, Sept. 24, that the House of Representatives would open a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

The announcement comes as President Trump is under scrutiny for his communications with the president of Ukraine.

Pelosi made the announcement Tuesday from the speaker’s office at the Capitol saying “no one is above the law.”

The move puts the Democratic speaker’s stamp on the investigations that have been underway in the House.

Calls for an impeachment inquiry have intensified following reports that Trump may have sought a foreign government’s help in his reelection bid.

Pelosi says the president “must be held accountable.”

Trump tweeted shortly after Pelosi’s announcement, “Such an important day at the United Nations, so much work and so much success, and the Democrats purposely had to ruin and demean it with more breaking news Witch Hunt garbage. So bad for our Country!”

