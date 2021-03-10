House votes to pass $1.9T COVID-19 relief bill, now headed to President Biden’s desk

The US Capitol is seen in the morning on March 10, 2021 in Washington, DC. – US President Joe Biden’s massive relief plan is on track to cross the finish line on March 10, 2021 with a final House vote, stimulating an economy digging out from the coronavirus pandemic and offering a lifeline for millions of families. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (KFDX/KJTL) — The U.S. House of Representatives voted Wednesday afternoon to approve the final version of a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill.

Representatives voted almost exclusively along party lines to approve the amended bill, with only one Democratic Representative voting against the bill.

The bill was sent over to the House on Tuesday morning from the Senate. Later Tuesday, the House voted to advance the bill, clearing the way for the measure to be considered Wednesday when a final vote on the stimulus relief is expected.

The Senate passed its version of the bill after a 25-hour marathon session Saturday.

The American Rescue Act now heads to the desk of President Biden, who is expected to sign it into law by the end of the week.

“The president will sign the bill on Friday afternoon,” White House Press Secretary jen Psaki said. “We’re moving full speed ahead on the implementation of the bill because we know the American people need help and need it as soon as possible.”

This marks the first major victory for the Biden Administration, fulfilling a promise made on the campaign trail.

The bill, one of the largest stimulus measures in American history, would provide extended emergency unemployment benefits, direct payments of up to $1,400 for most Americans and vast piles of spending for COVID-19 vaccines and testing, states and cities, schools and ailing industries, along with tax breaks to help lower-earning people, families with children and consumers buying health insurance.

