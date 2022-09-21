WICHITA FALLS (KFDX-KJTL) — The home where 2-year-old Jason Wilder McDaniel was reportedly killed is now on the market.

According to the website Zillow 2012 Irving Place, in the Wichita Falls Country Club neighborhood, is for sale. It lists the nearly 4,500 square foot home as a lovely 3-bedroom home sitting on a corner lot priced at $575,000.







Photos of 2012 Irving Place when it was vandalized in 2019.

According to the Wichita County CAD website, the property belongs to James Staley III, the man accused of killing Wilder in October 2018. Since then, the house has been vandalized multiple times and police have been seen investigating evidence inside the home.

Staley is accused of killing Wilder and recently his trial has been moved to Tarrant County due to public scrutiny and media coverage.