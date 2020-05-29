Houston man arrested after alleged assault of deputy following chase, manhunt

ARCHER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Houston area man is in the Archer County Jail on bonds totaling more than $450,000 after an alleged assault of a deputy followed by a chase and manhunt Thursday.

Richard Danos Jr., 38, was booked on nine charges Thursday night.

A deputy was called to a gas station on Highway 79 and Bowman Road shortly before 4 p.m. about an intoxicated driver in the parking lot.

The deputy said the man was slurring his speech and there was a strong odor of marijuana, and the man gave him a name and birthday which turned out to be false.

A search of the pickup turned up both marijuana and four different kinds of pills in bottles and packages prescribed to a different person.

The deputy said when he told the man he was being detained, the man said “no” and got back in the truck and backed up.

The deputy was struck by the open door and dragged across the parking lot and almost run over.

Despite pain in his back and shoulder and bleeding from his leg, the deputy got back into his car and pursued the suspect down Highway 79 and then down Highway 1954 where the man drove through a fence into a pasture, then ran, and was later found behind a house and apparently tased.

Court records show Danos has two previous convictions for assault and numerous drug convictions.