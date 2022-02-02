WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Ice is starting to accumulate on Texoma roads, leading to traffic hazards and wrecks across the area.

A wave of winter weather is impacting many cities in Texoma with sub-freezing temperatures and freezing rain forming a layer of ice on area roads.

KFDX/KJTL Storm Chaser Kyle Guthrie has been out and about preparing to capture winter weather for Texoma’s Weather Authority and has photographed multiple accidents already.



Photos courtesy Kyle Guthrie, KFDX/KJTL storm chaser

Multiple accidents are already being reported on U.S. 287 between Henrietta and Bellevue and on various highways throughout Texoma.

Please see the map below for road conditions. Information provided by DriveTexas.org:

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest delays and closings in the area.