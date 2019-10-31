How cold is too cold for your dog?

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — While you’re making sure your pipes are prepped, those at the Humane Society want to remind you to make sure your pets are warm.

Pet experts say really anything below 32 degrees is too cold, but it ultimately comes down to, if its too cold for you, its too cold for them.

You should make sure your pet has adequate shelter, and to make sure the shelter is big enough for your pet.

Plus make sure they have plenty of food and water, and to lay down hay or another type of bedding to help insulate the shelter.

By the way, if you see an animal outside in the cold with no food, water, or shelter, and you’re inside the city limits, just give animal control a call.

If you’re outside city limits, you can contact your sheriff or local law enforcement.

