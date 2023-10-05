WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Big changes are coming to how Wichita County will conduct jury duty.

According to Wichita County District Clerk Leslee Mannon, a new jury software will modernize the entire process and improve the overall juror experience.

Enterprise Jury Manager has officially been activated at the Wichita County Clerk’s Office as of Thursday, October 5, 2023. Mannon said they are eager to show community members how much easier the software will make the process.

As new jury summons are already hitting mailboxes all across the county, locals may notice a significant change in appearance. The new cards are sleek and have instructions on how to prequalify online prior to the appearance date.

To do so, simply visit the website on the card or scan the QR code.

After logging in and completing a basic questionnaire, prospective jurors can defer to alter their appearance date, request an exemption, check the status of previously submitted requests or receive directions to the reporting location.

Mannon added that the questionnaire will automatically trigger any exemptions or disqualifications that may appear.

With Enterprise Jury Manager, prospective jurors can also opt-in for notifications of their appearance dates as an easy reminder. Plus, there is also an option to donate the allotted juror compensation to a list of approved charities, if the individual wishes to do so.

If you’re unable to access the online portal or questionnaire, Mannon said, simply call the office at (940) 766-8100. Or, officials with the District Clerk’s Office said they are happy to assist prospective jurors at the reporting locations.