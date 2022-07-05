WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The days leading up to the celebration of Independence Day on July 4 are always a busy time for law enforcement officials due to the increased number of calls received, mostly concerning the illegal use of fireworks within city limits.

According to Wichita Falls Police Department Public Information Officer Jeff Hughes, the dispatch center reported approximately 362 calls regarding fireworks between 5 p.m. on Friday, July 1, and 8 a.m. on Tuesday, July 5.

That is an average of over 4 calls per hour or a call around every 14 minutes and 24 seconds.

The 362 calls received by the police department show an increase in call volume from previous years.

Public officials spoke out ahead of the July 4 holiday, instituting a burn ban in Wichita County and reminding residents how quickly a spark from a firework can turn into a large, dangerous grassfire.

Wichita County’s burn ban remains in effect until environmental conditions improve.

WFPD officials said it is illegal to either possess or discharge fireworks within the city limits.

The violation of this type of ordinance is considered a Class C Misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $2,000.

If you wish to report the continued use of illegal fireworks within Wichita Falls city limits, you’re urged to call the WFPD non-emergency line at (940) 720-5000.