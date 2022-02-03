WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — While the snow hasn’t completely moved out of the Texoma area, many of the counties in Texoma have seen all the winter precipitation they will see for this winter event.

However, trace amounts of snow are still possible for several cities in the KFDX/KJTL viewing area into the early evening and overnight hours.

Meteorologist Scott Cook mentions how much more snowfall we might be able to expect before the day is over in his forecast at noon:

Original projections from many weather desks across the country projected nearly a foot of snow, surpassing even the snowfall totals from February 2021.

Chief Meteorologist Michael Bohling said while live on Facebook Thursday morning that the total snowfall accumulation in our area is more than likely somewhere between 3 inches and 4 inches.

However, the final snowfall total will not be tallied until the winter weather has completely moved out of Texoma.

So, until the snow stops falling, stick with Texoma’s Homepage. We’ll have all the latest closings and delays, the most up-to-date forecast, and the final snowfall totals from around Texoma in the coming days!