VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — With hundreds of jobs coming to Wilbarger County due to the hydrogen plant, it’s already drawing more economic development in the area.

“I think it’s most exciting regional project we had in the past few years,” Business Development Corporation of Vernon Rick Hardcastle said.

As the year ends, Wilbarger County is near the start of construction of the new green hydrogen plant.

Hardcastle said the office has handled calls from industries that want to support and work with the plant’s manufacturers: Air Products and A.E.S.

“We average several a month and they either contact us or we contact them, expansions and that kind of stuff,” Hardcastle said.

Air Product’s Vice President of Investor Relations Simon Moore said the plant’s impact on economic development will be exciting for years to come.

“I think the opportunity for the people in the area, the people of Texas, and the people of the U.S., to play a key role in the energy transition, I think is the most exciting part of this,” Moore said.

The plant alone is set to bring more than a thousand construction jobs and hundreds of permanent jobs. Son, the area will grow as the plant spurs interest from others.

“The joint ventures are investing four billion dollars to produce new clean electrical production, new clean green zero-carbon, hydrogen production,” Moore said.

“When you have that many dollars worth of construction, you know it’s going to be a regional project as far as living accommodations and where people stay. So it will have a great impact economically and people-wise on the entire region,” Hardcastle said.

An impact big enough for the Texoma economy to thrive.

With the New Year almost here, production of the plant is expected to start soon.