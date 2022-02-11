WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Before heading to the polls, Wichita County wants to remind voters of some possible changes they may not notice until filling out a ballot.

With this election coming after the recent US Census, Wichita County Precinct 1 Commissioner Mark Beauchamp says the county had to do some required redistricting to ensure equal representation throughout the four precincts.

Meaning some who may have previously lived on the fringe of certain precincts may now be redrawn into another and could find out when voting for their representatives.

“Some things have changes so be sure you know what district you’re in and understand it may be different for you this time than it has been in the passed several election cycles. So make sure you know who you’re voting for before you arrive,” Beauchamp said.

Another change that Wichita County voters may notice is at the state representation. The eastern most parts of the county will remain under District 30 and State Senator Drew Springer. A little more than half the western portion will now fall under District 28 and State Senter Charles Perry.

Click here to find the district you live in.