WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As the summer heat rolls on and medical experts continue to caution the physical dangers of prolonged sun exposure, experts are now suggesting that people stay vigilant about mental health as a result of long, hot summer months.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, extreme weather events could have an effect on mental health, and people with preexisting mental illnesses might be more susceptible.

Pollutants and allergens could also trigger anxiety and mood swings, and there can be serious mental health consequences caused by excessive heat.

“Heat impacts mental health in many ways,” Dr. Asim Shah of Baylor College of Medicine said. “In excessive sun, we’re talking about mood swings, not necessarily depression, but more the irritability, the anger, the aggression.”

Dr. Shah said the key is to watch for behavioral changes in loved ones, such as getting more edgy, getting irritable, more short-fused or short-tempered.

With the forecast showing temperatures upwards of 100° now, people should stay resilient, despite the heat, and Dr. Shah adds that the same rules that apply to keeping our bodies safe apply to our mental health as well.

Remember the “Three R’s”: Replacement, Replenishment and Recovery.

In addition to hydration, wear cool clothing and use caps and hats to cover the head.