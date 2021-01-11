How the U.S. Census delay affects Texas

A briefcase of a census taker is seen as she knocks on the door of a residence Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Winter Park, Fla. A half-million census takers head out en mass this week to knock on the doors of households that haven’t yet responded to the 2020 census. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A count unlike any other, the Census has hurdled obstacle after obstacle during the pandemic.

And now, the delay is holding up Congressional redistricting that takes place every 10 years.

The deadline to present the base count to the president has passed and is now being pushed back to April 1 at the latest.

Wichita Falls Decennial Census Staff Liaison Karen Montgomery-Gagne emphasized how important this can be for Texas, given the three to four additional seats in Congress the state was projected to pick up.

“They want to make sure the information is complete, it’s accurate and it is useful information that goes to each of the states so with those top three goals, they’re still going back through and doing quality control check,” Montgomery-Gagne said.

Montgomery-Gagne added Texas had one of the largest population growth over the last nine years, which is what sets the state up for those new districts.

She said there are over one trillion dollars in federal funding that is waiting to be allocated.

