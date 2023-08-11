WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The City of Wichita Falls is encouraging eligible Wichitans to sign up for their emergency repair program after severe storms on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, significantly damaged several homes and businesses.
The Homeowner-Occupied Minor and Emergency Repair Program, hosted in the city’s Neighborhood Resources Division, offers minor repair assistance to those whose homes were affected by the storms.
Low-to-moderate-income homeowners are urged to sign up for the program to receive repairs such as plumbing and electrical issues, roofing damage and HVAC system replacements.
The program, which is funded by a federal grant, may not be used in combination with other federal funding sources.
According to the city’s Public Information Officer, Chris Horgen, the program is limited from performing repairs that are cosmetic, disturb painted surfaces or asbestos, are structural in nature, or involve septic tanks or manufactured homes.
Applicants must meet program requirements including, but not limited to, the following:
- Must live within the city limits of the City of Wichita Falls.
- May only apply for the home you both own and live in, with clear title to property.
- The program is unable to assist rental homes, or individuals who own multiple properties.
- Must have owned your home for at least a period of 1-year.
- Property must be outside the 100-year floodplain.
- Property and home cannot be considered a historic landmark.
- Homeowner must not owe any debts to the city:
- Property taxes should be current, or must have a deferment or payment plan on file.
- Utility bills and traffic citations should be paid and/or current.
- Must not have used the programs in the previous 12 months.
- Must meet federal income qualifications for household size below:
|Household Size
|Income Limit
|1
|$44,900
|2
|$51,300
|3
|$57,700
|4
|$64,100
|5
|$69,250
|6
|$74,400
|7
|$79,500
|8
|$84,650
Those who are eligible can begin the application by calling (940) 761-7448 or by appearing in person at Neighborhood Resources located in Room 300 at the Wichita Falls Memorial Auditorium.
If you do not qualify for these programs but need assistance, please call 211 to see if other assistance is available.