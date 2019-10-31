How to check if sex offenders live in your neighborhood before your kids go trick or treating

Editor’s Note: Click here to view the Texas sex offender registry

(KTAB/WFLA) – If you’re worried about your child knocking on the door of a sex offender or predator this Halloween, you can check to see where sex offenders and sex predators live before you and your kids go trick or treating.

The Texas Department of Public Safety has a special database that is easy to use.

Parents and guardians can visit the DPS website to see a list of all registered sex offenders and predators living in the area.

In addition to knowing where sex offenders are before sending children out to trick or treat, there are other steps parents can take to protect children. Here are some simple ways to ensure a safer Halloween:

Make sure children are not trick or treating alone. They should go with a group or with a trusted adult;

Remind trick or treaters about road safety— look both ways before crossing the street and use the side walk and crosswalks when possible;

Equip children with a light source such as a flashlight or glow stick; and

Tell children to never go into the home of a stranger and do not approach a house without any lights on.

