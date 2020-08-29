How to “Clear The Shelters” in Texoma

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — NBC and Telemundo owned stations are teaming up with hundreds of shelters across the country to host Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive on Saturday, August 29, 2020 to help find loving homes for animals in need.

More than 250,000 pets found their forever homes since 2015.

Organizations in Texoma participating in Clear The Shelters are Wichita County Humane Society, Graham Humane Society of Young County, Wilbarger Humane Society, Nocona Lucky Paws Animal Shelter.

The Wichita County Humane Society will be open from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Adoption fees will be lowered to $55 for dogs and $40 for cats.

You can also “Fill the Titan” with pet supplies at Nissan of Wichita Falls to help Clear The Shelters.