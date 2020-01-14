How to ensure you’re prepared as tax season approaches

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With tax season rapidly approaching, are you prepared?

Are you going to do your taxes yourself or are you going through an outside agency to do them for you?

Before you pay out of pocket for an outside agency to do your taxes, folks with VITA want you to come in and let them have a look at your taxes, and it’s all for free.

“We open up early to try to give our clients a break in getting things done ahead of time and getting their stuff in the system and as soon as the 27th hits the flood gates will open for the IRS and we push it on through and were good to go,” VITA program director Genevieve Anderson said.

Anderson explained that when exploring options for tax help, always check out VITA Tax Program first, because it’s completely free.

“It makes a big difference. If you have to go out and pay somebody 250-dollars to do your taxes or you got to pay your electric bill, then come to us you can use the money for your electric bill,” Anderson said.

Not only is the program beneficial to the clients, but it also benefits the volunteers.

“In the interactions, you get with the people, the data entry, the files management, you can only get so many life skills or job skills working at a fast-food restaurant or something similar like that, this will help you move up out of that. So, you’ve got your entry-level job and you want to move up, then come help us out and it will give you those job skills,” Anderson said.

Anderson said when doing your own taxes, a lot of the time mistakes will be made and credits will be missed. So using the VITA Program will help ensure you get every dollar possible for your tax return.

“A lot of time credits get lost in the shuffle and so our job is to try and help you sort through the shuffle and get you the best credits that are out there and available,” Anderson said.

So with tax season right around the corner, Anderson said shes confident that come January 21st, she and her team will be ready for the floodgates to open.

Anderson said she is still in need of volunteers, and although the deadline to complete the full training has passed, she’s still willing to accept motivated volunteers who will have no problem training at home to catch up on what they missed.

For more information on how you can volunteer, email Anderson at ganderson@ntauw.org.