WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As temperatures plummet, an influx of folks desperate for warmth is expected to occur at nearby nonprofits.

Faith Mission and Salvation Army are preparing for a busier winter than normal.

“No doubt, we’re going to have more this year,” Faith Mission CEO Steve Sparks said.

It’s a task Sparks is working on as they brace for freezing temperatures and provide shelter to the homeless.

“There’s a good chance that we may even max out,” Sparks explained. “We’re already starting to make arrangements for cots, for other places for them to sleep if we do use all of our beds. We really feel like that this is this has the potential of being a record year.”

As Faith Mission prepares for a possible increase, the Salvation Army is ready to set up.

“We’re all working together to meet that need. We just need to make sure that all the beds are ready, all the linens are done, the bathrooms are working good, and all that kind of stuff,” Salvation Army of Wichita Falls Commanding Officer Major Joe Burton said. “It’s just preparing for those days to come for that influx of people.”

The Salvation Army has 55 cots available and can expand into other areas of their building to meet needs.

“We can handle the increase,” Burton said. “If they become full, then we’ll find other places for individuals who need a place to sleep to get out of the cold.”

Amid the tight squeezes, both nonprofits still need your help. Coats, gloves, socks or any winter gear you can give are all greatly appreciated, they said.

“We share our resources back and forth. We’ve even called on the Red Cross to borrow cots from them in the past,” Sparks said. “The city is always generous, always takes care of its own.”

To donate or volunteer with the Salvation Army, click here. To donate or volunteer with Faith Mission, click here.