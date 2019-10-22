How to help Dallas tornado victims

Local News

by: Erica Garner

Posted: / Updated:
Click Here to Donate

DALLAS, Texas (NEXSTAR MEDIA) – In the wake of a tornado that touched down and caused extensive damage in Dallas Sunday night, Nexstar Media Group is joining the Red Cross to collect donations for the victims.

A special page has been created to funnel donations from contributors across the country to victims of hurricanes, floods, and other severe weather disasters, such as the tornadoes that recently devastated North Texas.

At least three different twisters touched down in the Dallas area, destroying hundreds of homes and businesses.

One of the most powerful tornadoes recorded that night – an EF-3 with winds reaching speeds of up to 140 miles per hour – dropped down near Dallas-Love Field around 9:00 p.m. and continued northeast on a 17-mile path of destruction, ending in Richardson.

By morning, tens of thousands of residents, businesses, and schools were left without power due to the storm.

Smaller EF-1 tornadoes were reported in the nearby communities of Rowlett, Rockwall, and Wills Point.

Governor Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for all tornado-affected counties. Cleanup and recovery efforts are still underway.

Anyone who would like to make a monetary contribution to the Dallas Tornado Victims can do so by following this link!

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Wichita Falls Community Foundation celebrates 20 years of service

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wichita Falls Community Foundation celebrates 20 years of service"

Flu Shots and PCP's

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flu Shots and PCP's"

Officials hope to keep school buses "the safest form of student transportation"

Thumbnail for the video titled "Officials hope to keep school buses "the safest form of student transportation""

Vernon City Commission meeting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vernon City Commission meeting"

Yoga enthusiasts stretch their way to a cure

Thumbnail for the video titled "Yoga enthusiasts stretch their way to a cure"

Best Buy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Best Buy"

Longtime philanthropist Kay Dillard passes away

Thumbnail for the video titled "Longtime philanthropist Kay Dillard passes away"

Homeless man arrested after allegedly assaulting children with gun

Thumbnail for the video titled "Homeless man arrested after allegedly assaulting children with gun"

Excessive Force: Officer Resigns After Throwing 11-Year-Old To The Ground

Thumbnail for the video titled "Excessive Force: Officer Resigns After Throwing 11-Year-Old To The Ground"

Bizarre Escape: Man Steals Ambulance After Escaping Dog Cage

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bizarre Escape: Man Steals Ambulance After Escaping Dog Cage"

"They could be planning my funeral" - Lyft driver describes shooting

Thumbnail for the video titled ""They could be planning my funeral" - Lyft driver describes shooting"

KFDX 3 News at 10:00 p.m.

Thumbnail for the video titled "KFDX 3 News at 10:00 p.m."