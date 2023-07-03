WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — I know my favorite part of Independence Day celebrations are the fireworks at the end of the night, but this can cause issues for others.

Independence Day is known for the celebrations and fireworks, however, not everyone is a fan. Most pets are frightened by the blasts and explosions.

“Many dogs will just run and hide during fireworks, and they get they get anxiety, like they’ll pace,” Director of the Humane Society of Wichita County Cheryl Heineken said.

If you have a dog that reacts like this to the cannon-like sound of fireworks, it is recommended that you keep them inside with some background noise.

If your pet has a strong reaction to the fireworks, Heineken recommends that you see a vet to get some medicine.

Another issue facing pet owners is running away. If you cannot keep your pet inside during the celebrations, ensure that your fences are sturdy and your pets have updated tags on them in case they jump the fence and scamper off.

Anibal Guevara with P.E.T.S. Clinic echos these ideas.

“Make sure that all your fences are intact and in good repair,” Guevara said. “You want to make sure that your animals have their proper identification on their collars, and make sure that you have people watching out for your animals if you are not at home.”

Overall, prepping before the holiday is key. Make sure you have everything you need to ensure that you and your furry friends have a safe and happy fourth.