WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Due to UIL rules, football contests may not be telecast or streamed live.

If you would like to see the Rider versus Old High regional playoff game, stick with Texoma’s Homepage, as our crew will be providing live footage throughout the day.

Our crew will be live tweeting during the game and providing updates on Facebook.

You can watch a recap of the game live at 6, on News Channel 3.

Additionally, you can listen live here.