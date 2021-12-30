How to protect your plants this winter

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As we prepare for this blast of cold air this weekend, you’ll definitely want to make sure your plants are safe.

Katherine Smith with Smith’s Gardentown says that plants can suffer freeze damage when cold temps come in during dry weather, Like what we’ve been seeing.

So what is the best way to protect your plants and even your yard?

Smith said Watering is key.



“So the best thing they can do right now is to thoroughly soak everything in the yard,’ Smith said. “That means if you have a sprinkler system, run a couple of times or get the houses out, water everything very thoroughly before the weather turns really, really cold.”

Smith adds that if you plan on covering your plants, never use anything other than a light weight cloth.

If you plan on disposing of any plastic pots or trays, Smith said they are in desperate need of them.

All you have to do is bring it up to Smith’s Gardentown.