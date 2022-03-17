HOBBS, N.M. (KFDX/KJTL) — After a fiery collision in Andrews County, Texas that left nine dead, including one of Texoma’s own, a webpage has been set up to raise support for the victims and their families.

Officials with University of the Southwest in Hobbs, New Mexico, have set up a donation site for the victims of Tuesday evening’s crash that killed six students and a coach from the university and hospitalized two other students in critical condition.

If you’d like to donate to the victims and the families affected by the USW van crash, you can do so here.

University officials said the site linked above is the only donation site they have created.

Around 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday, March 15, the men’s and women’s golf teams from USW were in a van driven by first-year head coach Tyler James traveling through Andrews County heading back to New Mexico from a tournament in Midland.

For reasons still unknown, officials said the van crashed with a Dodge 2500 truck after the truck drove into oncoming traffic and hit the van head on. Both vehicles then caught fire.

Six students, the head coach, and the driver and passenger of the Dodge truck were killed and two other students were transported to Lubbock’s hospital in critical condition.

Laci Stone, a graduate of Nocona in 2021, was among the six students who died as a result of the crash.

All funds donated will be used to support the victims and their families.