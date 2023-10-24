TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Texoma communities have seen four teenage fatalities in just two weeks.

“It hurts us as well to see, you know, young people getting injured severely or dying on the road like this,” Wichita Falls Police Sgt. Charlie Eipper said. “So, what we want to do is encourage our younger people, don’t get out there and feel like you’re invincible, you don’t need to put on a seatbelt — you need to drive according to the law.”

Three teens were killed in the morning hours of October 9, 2023, in Archer County. A DPS crash report attributes speed as being a factor.

On October 20, a Windthorst teen was involved in a three-vehicle crash. She was pronounced dead at United Regional.

With these alarming numbers, raising awareness and open communication between parents and teen drivers can prevent wrecks according to National Road Safety Foundation Director of Operations Michelle Anderson.

“When you speak to your teen, that, you’re showing the same thing as well,” Anderson said. “We’re encouraging you to be a good role model, set the example for the teen driver because they’re very impressionable and they usually do what they see.”

“Our parents can make sure they inform their children when they become drivers is, listen, yeah you have a license but you have a lot of years ahead of you to learn really how to handle the traffic out there,” Eipper said.

Keeping teen drivers educated to end the number one killer of teens in our nation.

For more tips and how to openly talk with your teen driver, visit the National Road Safety Foundation website.