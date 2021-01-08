How To Watch: Raiders face familiar foe in Class 5A State Semifinal

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Rider Raiders (11-2) are just one win away from their first appearance in a state championship game in school history, but they face a familiar foe they’ve yet to defeat in order to do so.

The Aledo Bearcats (11-1) enter the matchup looking for a three-peat, winning state championships in both 2018 and 2019.

Aledo dismantled the Raiders in their 2018 campaign, winning easily by the score of 63-7.

Rider has faced Aledo five times in the playoffs in school history; they’ve lost all five.

Aledo has won eight state championships in the past 12 seasons, making them a reigning powerhouse in Texas high school football.

Rider enters the matchup tonight as 13 point underdogs.

The Raiders and the Bearcats face off Friday, January 8 at 7 p.m. at Apogee Stadium on the campus of UNT in Denton.

Tickets can be purchased on UNT’s Mean Green website.

You can stream the game via the UIL streaming partner NFHS although you must be a subscriber to do so.

