WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Independent School District has three graduation ceremonies this weekend.

All three ceremonies will be held at 8 p.m. at Memorial Stadium on Southwest Parkway.

Tickets are not required to attend graduation. Seating for the ceremonies is first come, first serve, and the gates will open an hour before the ceremony.

WFISD asks that those attending not “hold” seats and instead wait for the entire party to arrive before entering the stadium.

The gate at the south end of the stadium is the designated handicapped entrance. The walkway at the south end will be reserved for guests in wheelchairs.

The west entrance is the main entrance for the ceremonies, and attendees are asked to park in the west parking lot. The east entrance and parking lot are reserved for graduating students, staff and volunteers.

The ceremonies will all be livestreamed at www.wfisd.net/youtube.

Rider High School

Thursday, May 25, at 8 p.m.

Valedictorian: Maverick McKown

Salutatorian: Amberly Schell

Wichita Falls High School

Friday, May 26, at 8 p.m.

Valedictorian: Hattie Berend

Salutatorian: Isabelle Tran

Hirschi High School

Saturday, May 27, at 8 p.m.

Valedictorian: Anika Sharmila

Salutatorian: Baxter Naylor

If the weather causes the ceremonies to have to be moved, Wichita Falls ISD administrators will announce the new plans at that time.