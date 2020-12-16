How to watch Windthorst Trojans in 2A Division II State Championship

WINDTHORST (KFDX/KJTL) — The Trojans departed Windthorst Wednesday morning to head to Arlington for a Class 2A Division II championship.

The Trojans (14-1) will face the Mart Panthers (14-0) Wednesday night at 7:00 p.m. at AT&T Stadium, the winner to be crowned state champions.

The Panthers will look to win their fourth straight state title and their ninth title in school history.

The Trojans are hoping their first appearance in a state title game since 2010 will lead to their third title in school history and an end to Mart’s dominance.

Both teams bring potent offensive attacks and stout defenses to the field.

How to watch

KFDX/KJTL will be at the game, with Tobin McDuff and MJ Baird live during the 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. newscasts ahead of the game, with highlights during the 10 p.m. show.

Tickets can be purchased for $20.

The game can be seen on cable and satellite on Fox Sports Southwest.

The game will also be streamed live on the Fox Sports Go app.