How WFISD makes decision to close schools in inclement weather

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Independent School District, along with a number of Texoma school districts, have decided there will be no school Thursday, but they have a tough decision when weighing whether or not to make the call.

Across Texoma, the number one priority for superintendents is safety for staff, students and parents.

WFISD Superintendent Michael Kuhrt said it’s not a financial decision.

He has to consider staff who travel long distances to make it into work, and high schoolers who drive themselves to school.

He said he also really focuses on the parents who work, specifically single parents, when making the decision.

“That’s the main person I’m worried about, is parents that have to work and have to come up with arrangements for their children if their children aren’t in school, we consider ourselves a school, not a daycare, but we also have the responsibility of taking care of parents’ kids,” Kuhrt said.

As far as delays, Kuhrt said if they’re going to have school, they want to have it all day.

His concern for Thursday is ice, as far as neighborhood roads, county roads and parking lots.