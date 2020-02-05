1  of  78
Closings & Delays
Anchor Baptist-WF Archer City Church of Christ Archer City ISD Bellevue ISD Benjamin ISD Bible Baptist Church - WF Calvary Baptist Church-Graham Central Baptist Church - Burkburnett Children Come First Day Care Childrens Learning Center Christ Academy City View ISD Crowell ISD District Court, 30th District Court, 89th Duncan Public Schools Electra ISD Fairway Baptist Church Faith Center-Graham Faith Village Church of Christ First Baptist Church--Jolly First Christian Church WF First Presbyterian Church--W.F. Foundations of Texoma God's Blessings Child Development Center Gold-Burg ISD Grace Baptist Church-WF Graham ISD Grandfield Public Schools Green Door Senior Center Harrold ISD Henrietta Church of Christ Henrietta City Offices Henrietta Cowboy Church Heritage Assembly of God Church--WF Holliday Senior Center Hospice Wings of Hope Interfaith Outreach Services Jan Lee Baptist Church--Burkburnett Jefferson Street Baptist Church Knox City-O'Brien CISD Lawton Public Schools Learning Depot Day Care Legacy Church of God Liberty Baptist Church Midwestern State University Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church--WF Newcastle ISD Nocona ISD Nortex Regional Planning Commission Olney ISD Our Redeemer Lutheran Church Overcoming Word Praise Center Pacific Avenue Baptist Church--Iowa Park Perrin-Whitt ISD Petrolia CISD Prairie Valley ISD Red Door Senior Center Region 9 Service Center River Assembly of God-Burk Seymour ISD Southside Youth Senter Tenth and Broad Church of Christ The Learning Center Preschool Throckmorton ISD Trinity United Methodist Church, WF United Regional Outpatient Rehab Vernon College Vernon ISD Wichita County Courthouse Wichita Falls Country Chapel Wichita Falls ISD Wichita Falls Meals on Wheels Windthorst ISD Woodson ISD Word of Grace Church - Iowa Park YMCA Early Childhood and Youth programs Young County courthouse

How WFISD makes decision to close schools in inclement weather

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Independent School District, along with a number of Texoma school districts, have decided there will be no school Thursday, but they have a tough decision when weighing whether or not to make the call.

Across Texoma, the number one priority for superintendents is safety for staff, students and parents.

WFISD Superintendent Michael Kuhrt said it’s not a financial decision.

He has to consider staff who travel long distances to make it into work, and high schoolers who drive themselves to school.

He said he also really focuses on the parents who work, specifically single parents, when making the decision.

“That’s the main person I’m worried about, is parents that have to work and have to come up with arrangements for their children if their children aren’t in school, we consider ourselves a school, not a daycare, but we also have the responsibility of taking care of parents’ kids,” Kuhrt said.

As far as delays, Kuhrt said if they’re going to have school, they want to have it all day.

His concern for Thursday is ice, as far as neighborhood roads, county roads and parking lots.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News