How will Hotter’N Hell 100 road closures affect you?

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Hotter’N Hell 100 is taking over Texoma August 27 – August 28. This means for many Texoman’s that their normal routes will be affected.
Here are how the roads will be affected in Wichita Falls. As always keep an eye out for cyclists and share the road.
Friday August 27, 2021 from 4:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
- All 6th Street traffic will be detoured to Burnett
- Scott and Lamar from 2nd to 6th will be closed
- Travis from 6th to 4th will be closed
- 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, and 6th streets will be closed between Travis and Scott
Saturday August 28, 2021 from 4:30 p.m. until 6 p.m.
- Cross downtown access will be officer directed at 7th and Lamar and at 11th and Scott
- Lamar from 2nd to 11th, Lincoln from Scott to Burkburnett, all numbered Streets from 2nd to 11th between Lamar and Scott will be closed
- 4:30 a.m. – 8 a.m. Scott from Lincoln to 12th will be closed
- 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Scott from 7th and Lincoln, Indiana from 13th to 11th will be closed
- 4:30 a.m. to Noon Ohio from 11th to 7th St. will be closed