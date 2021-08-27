How will Hotter’N Hell 100 road closures affect you?

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Hotter’N Hell 100 is taking over Texoma August 27 – August 28. This means for many Texoman’s that their normal routes will be affected.

Here are how the roads will be affected in Wichita Falls. As always keep an eye out for cyclists and share the road.

Friday August 27, 2021 from 4:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

All 6th Street traffic will be detoured to Burnett

Scott and Lamar from 2nd to 6th will be closed

Travis from 6th to 4th will be closed

2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, and 6th streets will be closed between Travis and Scott

Saturday August 28, 2021 from 4:30 p.m. until 6 p.m.