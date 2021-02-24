How winter storm impacted Air Evac crews

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you thought driving on the recent snow and ice-covered roads was difficult, imagine trying to land a helicopter on it!

Air Evac Program Director, Roger Ritchie said the latest snow storm did pose a few threats while flying, one of them is having to try to land in icy conditions.

Ritchie said even though the weather was bad, he was surprised they didn’t receive more calls in regards to bad accidents and said staff with United Regional made their jobs easier during the storm.

“The real thing is like you said, the ice on the road, well the ice on the landing pad is something we cant do but united regional maintenance was over here every time after the snow and cleared it off real quick which kept us in service and ready to take off,” Ritchie said.

Ritchie said their main concern will always be patient safety. If you would like to become an Air Evac member which means you don’t have to pay for any flights you may need to take, click here.