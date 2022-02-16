WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The only nonprofit hospice care facility in the community is looking for volunteers to help them better serve the 12 Texoma counties in the area.

Hospice of Wichita Falls will be conducting a Hospice Volunteer Training in Wichita Falls beginning with a March 14 orientation, with options to attend in the morning or evening.

You must pre-register online in order to attend.

Participants will learn all about the areas where volunteers are needed such as patient and family support, office support, community awareness, and providing special skills and services.

After training, each volunteer can choose the area that best fits their personality and schedule.

Who are Hospice volunteers?

People 18 years and up who give time and talents to support and broaden the work of our organization.

Friends or relatives of former hospice patients.

People who have heard about Hospice of Wichita Falls and believe in our mission.

People from both rural and urban areas.

People who live in any of the 12 North Texas counties in our service area

People from all cultures and backgrounds.

For more information or to register for this class, please contact the volunteer department of Hospice of Wichita Falls at (940) 691-0982 or visit www.howf.org/volunteer.

About Hospice of Wichita Falls

Hospice of Wichita Falls provides you and your loved ones services provided by the only nonprofit hospice in the community and the only one with a dedicated Inpatient Hospice Center, providing care to patients and families in Wichita Falls and North Central Texas since 1985.

Servicing all or parts of the following 12 counties in North Texas: Archer, Baylor, Clay, Foard, Hardeman, Haskell, Jack, Knox, Montague, Wichita, Wilbarger and Young.