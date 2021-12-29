How you can help: WFAFB match grant deadline is coming to a close

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) —The deadline is getting close for the largest ever holiday match grant through the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank.

Thanks to the Fain Foundation, the J.S. Bridwell Foundation, as well as the Bryant Edwards Foundation who donated $25,000 each in hopes to encourage the public to donate during the holiday match grant which will double every donation, brought in but your time to donate to the grant is running out–in fact, December 31 is the last day for this match grant.

The Marketing Director for the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank, Simon Welch, says these donations can go a long way to help the 12 county area the food bank covers.

“There are over 45,000 people in our area, in this twelve county area that are food insecure, and without the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank, many of our pantries wouldn’t be able to provide food to those people,” Welch said.

There are several ways you can donate, you can drop off money at the food bank located at 1230 Midwestern Parkway, you can call and donate, and even donate online.