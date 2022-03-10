WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With the price of unleaded gasoline and diesel both reaching new record highs across the nation, many Americans are looking for ways to save money at the gas pump.

Mobile apps like Gas Buddy and GetUpside offer cash back on gasoline purchases, as do certain credit cards. Some grocery stores, like United Supermarkets, offer savings on gas as part of their rewards program.

But with the average price of unleaded fuel increasing by over $1.50 a gallon in just one year’s time, the savings those services offer aren’t enough to offset the cost for many.

A recent survey conducted by the American Automobile Association found 59% of Americans surveyed said they would change their driving habits or lifestyle if gas rose above $4 a gallon, which has already happened in most of the country.

One of the ways drivers can save money is by making the fuel in their car go further by taking steps to increase their fuel economy.

According to AAA, studies have repeatedly shown personal driving habits are the single biggest factor that affects vehicle fuel consumption.

Here are a few practical steps you can take to improve the number of miles your car is able to travel per gallon of gasoline:

Keep up with your car manufacturer’s recommended maintenance. Regular service can ensure maximum fuel economy.

As soon as your vehicle shows a “Check Engine” light, take it to the shop. Whatever problem is causing the “Check Engine” light is also reducing fuel economy.

Ensure your tires are inflated properly. Low tires reduce fuel economy and lead to other driving hazards.

Watch your speed. According to AAA, aerodynamic drag causes fuel economy to drop off significantly as speeds increase over 50 miles per hour on the highway.

Ease into accelerating and braking. Avoid “flooring it” or “slamming on the brakes”, as these both consume a lot of fuel.

When possible, don’t leave your car idling for more than a minute, as it uses fuel for no reason.

When driving in the city, try and “time” the traffic lights and adjust your speed to avoid unnecessary braking and accelerating.

Reducing engine revolutions per minute (rpm) saves fuel. In vehicles with an automatic transmission, accelerate smoothly with light to moderate throttle. In vehicles with a standard transmission, upshift sooner, being careful not to “lug” the engine.

Use cruise control when possible on the highway. Maintaining a consistent speed saves fuel.

Minimize use of air conditioning when possible, as it consumes fuel.

When possible, plan ahead to accomplish multiple errands in one trip. Plan a route with the fewest miles possible between stops, at a low-traffic time of day.

Remove unnecessary bulky, heavy items from your vehicle. Heavier vehicles require more fuel to accelerate.

Unless your car manufacturer requires or recommends premium unleaded fuel, it provides no added benefit to use in your vehicle, according to AAA.

Families with multiple vehicles should plan to use the most fuel efficient vehicle a majority of the time.

These tips to improve fuel economy are provided by the American Automobile Association. For more fuel saving tips, as well as a nationwide fuel cost map, visit AAA’s website.