Howmet Aerospace donated toys to Child Care Partners to bring Christmas cheer for kids

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — You better watch out, Santa Claus is coming to town but with the help of some generous elves here in Wichita Falls.

Howmet Aerospace donated dozens of toys to the Child Care Partners, a non-profit that serves hundreds of children and their families in the Wichita Falls area.

“Our goal this year is for every child that we care for to receive an educational toy, a book, and a new pair of pajamas so they’ve gone a long way in helping us get there this year,” Child Care Partners Executive Director Keri Goins said.

Goins said the help the community provides is essential to its cause.

“So since child care partners is a non-profit and we scholarship all of our families, we couldn’t do what we do without all of our partners in the community. Whether it’s the businesses who donate or individuals in the community who give their hard-earned money every year or whether it’s just partner agencies in the community, like First Step, we really all work together,” Goins said.

Working together to help lift the burden off of parents who work hard to put food on the table.

“They don’t know how they’re going to make it all work this Christmas and when we let them know that we’ve got toys ready for them to take home because Santa needs help at Christmas time to go under the tree. You know that relief, that relief on their face knowing that their kids are going to be well taken care of and that Santa has help again this year,” Goins said.

Goins said working directly with these children and their families creates a unique bond making the experience of giving back to them an even greater satisfaction.

“I just hope that they know how much we love them. We really feel priviledged to be able to take care of their kiddos and we love them we love taking care of them. It just brings a smile to our face and this is our favorite time of the year because we get to share just a little bit of that joy with them,” Goins said.

A time of year that can be enjoyed by all Wichitans because of the care of the community.

The kids sponsored by Child Care Partners will receive an early Christmas gift this weekend. When they attend the Partner’s annual Christmas party.

Click here for more information on how to donate.