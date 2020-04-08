Howmet announces layoffs, temporary closure

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Howmet Aerospace Engine Systems located at 6200 Central E Fwy, in Wichita Falls, announced that it will reduce staff by about 115 positions starting April 9.

Howmet will continue to evaluate staffing in light of customer demand.

Operations will temporarily close for six days, beginning April 9 at 11 p.m.

When production lines return to normal operation, Howmet will begin an orderly ramp-up to match their orders.

Howmet manufacturers aircraft engine and turbine components.