1  of  3
Breaking News
Wichita Co. officials confirm two new COVID-19 cases, total up to 50 Howmet announces layoffs, temporary closure Two new COVID-19 case confirmed in Comanche Co., total up to 44
Live Now:
“What the Tech?” LIVE
1  of  18
Closings & Delays
2020 US National Art Battle Championship in Wichita Falls 97th District Court Jury Trials CAJUN FEST 2020 Child Support Dockets El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Pickin For Veterans Red Door Senior Center Region 9 Adult Education and Literacy Southside Youth Senter THE Kitchen - 2020 Volunteer Appreciation Dinner The Museum of North Texas History Ulta Beauty Urban Air

Howmet announces layoffs, temporary closure

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Alcoa-Howmet Announces 22 Workers Will Be Laid-Off Monday_-6941162651596077811

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Howmet Aerospace Engine Systems located at 6200 Central E Fwy, in Wichita Falls, announced that it will reduce staff by about 115 positions starting April 9.

Howmet will continue to evaluate staffing in light of customer demand.

Operations will temporarily close for six days, beginning April 9 at 11 p.m.

When production lines return to normal operation, Howmet will begin an orderly ramp-up to match their orders.

Howmet manufacturers aircraft engine and turbine components.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News