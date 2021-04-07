HTH: Counselors hope donations can fuel mental health needs in the community

This week's Helping the Helpers highlights an organization dedicated to these individuals.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Some experts say many people may be facing increased mental health issues because of the pandemic.

Christ Counseling Ministry has seen a significant increase in services needed hence an increase in fee assistance needs and that’s where residents’ donations come in handy.

Malorie Castelli understands first hand the effectiveness of the work done at Christ Counseling Ministry having used the services herself as a teenager.

“I came in really not knowing what I needed and that was really freeing to just kind of talk to someone about what was going on with my mental health struggle, anxiety,” Castelli said.

Christ Counseling Ministry has a team of licensed professionals who have been offering christ-centered counseling since 1991 to children and adults alike.

“We can handle any area of counseling needed, addiction, depression, anxiety, PTSD, people struggling with family issues,” Executive Director Ellen Bourgeois said.

“I believe everybody needs counseling no matter what,” Castelli said.

Bourgeois and Castelli said many people are in need of their service now more than ever, but not everyone needing these services has been able to afford them.

“We have seen the results of the pandemic, there’s been a lot of talks that there’s just been a mental health epidemic that has followed the pandemic,” Bourgeois said. “People really struggling with depression, anxiety, and other mental health issues and we’ve seen that since June of 2020.”

“We have to raise a lot of money each year to run this place,” Castelli said.

About $400,000 to be exact.

“About 40% of our budget comes from people paying the fees for the counseling and about 60% of our budget we have to raise each year,” Bourgeois said.

“We don’t turn anyone down with no you can’t afford it, we will find a way and that was so freeing, that is so freeing to parents when their kids are struggling and they don’t know what really to do but we do have help,” Castelli said.

And with the community’s support they won’t have to.

If you would like to donate, follow this link.

Christ Counseling Ministry has a lifeline dinner coming up with comedian Kenn Kington, find details here.