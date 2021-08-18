HTH: NTX Rehabilitation Center officials hope TV auction will help restore finances

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The North Texas Rehabilitation Center helps clients with disabilities resulting from birth defects, accidents, diseases, head or spinal cord injuries, strokes, among other things.

And while in partnership with KFDX, the center broke fundraising goals at its tv auction last year during the pandemic, here is how continued community donations are essential.

Those with the rehab center said every dollar counts to help support people who couldn’t otherwise pay for services themselves.

Tamera Bowersock is a physical therapist with the North Texas Rehabilitation Center who said her personal goal is to restore her clients to the best them they can be.

“I hope to get them as independent and as healthy and as happy and that includes some mental health and physical conditioning,” Bowersock said.

A goal that aligns with the mission of the rehab center.

The outpatient facility provides medical and educational rehab services to children and adults with disabilities in 23 counties in North Texas and Southern Oklahoma.

“About $2.5 million of our care that we provide here is uncompensated, meaning that we don’t receive funds for that care and so we rely on a lot of community support,” Director of Marketing and Development Sandra Ross said

COVID-19 didn’t make things easier.

Donations made to the North Texas Rehab Center help provide therapy services to clients who are unable to afford care.

“We have the same expenses but we didn’t have the same money coming through the door and we didn’t see the same number of clients so just like everyone else we struggled tremendously during the pandemic,” Ross said.

Ross and Bowersock said the center would not be here without community support and hope residents will continue to be partners in their success.

There are many ways you can contribute to North Texas Rehab including the TV auction on Thursday night from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m on KFDX.

Phones open for bidding at 7:00.