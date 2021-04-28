HTH: Wichita Adult Literacy Council say through donations they can continue to empower their students

According to the Wichita Adult Literacy Council officials, one in five adults in Wichita County is at the lowest literacy level.

This week we show you how you can help these helpers.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — According to the Wichita Adult Literacy Council officials, one in five adults in Wichita County is at the lowest literacy level.

They’re working to change that, but they say they need more volunteers and donations.

Nikki Schwartz, board vice president of the Wichita Adult Literacy Council said she enjoys being a part of an organization that supports the advancement of individuals in the community.

“We’ve seen people who just want to read the bible, we help save people, we help people be a better parent, be a better employee which in turn helps our community,” Schwarts said.

Executive Director Carla Arinder said the sole purpose of WALC is to improve the literacy skills of each individual it serves all while promoting awareness of the literacy issues within the community.

“We predominantly have students here in Wichita Falls but we do have about an 11 county range,” Arinder said.

The students are offered tutoring in reading, math and ESL.

The non-profit also assists their clients with college prep, driver’s license as well as their citizenship.

“We are always looking for volunteers, tutors to go to a tutoring session to help a student, also any volunteer when it comes to some of our fundraisers, also donations,” Schwartz said.

Officials with the organization said they were forced to cancel two major fundraisers because of the pandemic hence they’ve seen a $40,000 decrease in what it generally takes to keep the doors open.

“This past year, the year of COVID we still were able to provide over 5,000 hours of tutoring services,” Arinder said. “The year before in 2019 we were able to do almost twelve thousand so it was cutting in half.”

“WALC is all about putting forth into the community with our students we are making our community stronger,” Schwartz said.

And like all non-profits, officials said donations are needed now more than ever to continue to empower the people they serve.

Arinder said one goal of theirs is to have enough tutors to meet the needs of students in the outer counties so students don’t have to travel to Wichita Falls.

And as usual, you can find ways to donate here.