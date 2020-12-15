Huge honor: WFISD educator named Middle School Principal of the Year for Texas

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) The Texas Association of Secondary School Principals has selected Kirby’s principal, Shannon Cunningham, as the Texas Outstanding Middle School Principal of the Year.

The WFISD school board recognized Cunningham at Monday’s school board meeting. Cunningham was selected by her colleagues in Region 9.

The Texas Association of Secondary School Principals is an association formed by and for over 5,600 campus-level administrators. Each year, TASSP recognizes exemplary performance among campus level administrators in Texas. The Region Outstanding Principal/Assistant Principal Awards are presented at the Josten’s Night of the Stars Awards Dinner held in conjunction with the TASSP Summer Workshop.

