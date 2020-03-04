Hughes wins elections for Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 Place 1

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — James Hughes won the election at the Wichita County Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 Place 1.

Hughes is one who has worked in the Justice of the Peace office for 8 years as a truancy caseworker.

Hughes worked juvenile probation for 10 years and believes his almost 20 years of criminal justice experience will help him reach his goals if chosen to be the next JP.

Janice Sons retired from JP Precinct 1, Place 1 in December and Judge Mike Little is filling in through the rest of her term.