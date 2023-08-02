KNOX COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Multiple agencies are investigating a home in Munday for reports of what may have been human remains found.

The KFDX and KJTL newsroom received multiple reports from viewers that human remains were possibly discovered at a residence in the 200 block of West Cisco Road in Munday on Wednesday, August 2, 2023.

Residence in Munday, Texas where human remains were allegedly discovered by law enforcement officials (Photo courtesy Josh Rowe, KFDX/KJTL)

Residence in Munday, Texas where human remains were allegedly discovered by law enforcement officials (Photo courtesy Josh Rowe, KFDX/KJTL)

Residence in Munday, Texas where human remains were allegedly discovered by law enforcement officials (Photo courtesy Josh Rowe, KFDX/KJTL)

Residence in Munday, Texas where human remains were allegedly discovered by law enforcement officials (Photo courtesy Josh Rowe, KFDX/KJTL)

Residence in Munday, Texas where human remains were allegedly discovered by law enforcement officials (Photo courtesy Josh Rowe, KFDX/KJTL)

On Wednesday evening, Sgt. Juan Gutierrez with the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed to our newsroom that human remains were discovered in Munday, though the location has not been confirmed as of the publication of this story.

According to Reporter and Weekend Anchor Markeshia Jackson, who is currently at the scene, witnesses reported multiple law enforcement agencies were conducting a search on the residence where the remains were allegedly found, beginning at around 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

Jackson said residents told her that a body may have been found in or around the property. Residents also reported they observed officials removing clothes and shoes from a well that was located on or around the property.

Sgt. Gutierrez said Texas Rangers are investigating. He also said a statement regarding the discovery of human remains is currently being prepared. Further details are unavailable at this time. Our crew is on the scene working to gather more information.

As of the publication of this story, resident reports have not been confirmed by law enforcement officials.