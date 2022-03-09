YOUNG COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Young County Sheriff’s Office are hoping for answers after sending off human remains found in the county for examination.

Young County Sheriff Travis Babcock said the remains were sent off to be examined but doesn’t expect results to come in any time soon, predicting several months before anything became concrete.

The human remains were found in Young County during the first weekend of March 2020.

Details are limited at this time, but Sheriff Babcock said the remains were found in the southwest part of Young County on Monday.

Sheriff Babcock said more information will be released when it is available.

